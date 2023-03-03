Jon Jones Vs Ciryl Gane Weigh-Ins: UFC 285 All The News And Updates

The UFC 285 is one of the most promising cards of the year. Jon Jones is making his heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane, while Valentina Shevchenko defends her strap versus Alexa Grasso.

Here is more info on the UFC 285 streaming options. Before we see the long-awaited two title fights, there is one final obstacle – the UFC 285 weigh-in!

UFC 285 Weigh-In Time

Let’s take a look at the UFC 285 weigh-in results. A total of 28 fighters will step on the scale, and remember – there is zero tolerance for a title fight, while 1 pound over the limit is fine for a non-title bout.

Here is the more info on the UFC 285 full fight card. You can watch the weigh-ins on the official UFC YouTube channel. It kicks off at noon ET (6 PM CET).

Remember, the tolerance is 1 pound for non-title combat, which means you can weigh, for example, 126 pounds for a 125-pound match, as there are no title fights on this card.

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 PM ET, 4 AM CET)

UFC Heavyweight Championship (265 pounds): Jon Jones () vs. Ciryl Gane ()

UFC Flyweight Championship (125 pounds): Valentina Shevchenko () vs. Alexa Grasso ()

Welterweight (170 pounds): Geoff Neal () vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov ()

Lightweight (155 pounds): Mateusz Gamrot () vs. Jalin Turner ()

Middleweight (185 pounds): Jamie Pickett () vs. Bo Nickal ()

Preliminary Card (ESPN, ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 8 PM ET, 2 AM CET)

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Cody Garbrandt () vs. Trevin Jones ()

Middleweight (185 pounds): Derek Brunson () vs. Dricus Du Plessis ()

Flyweight (125 pounds): Viviane Araujo () vs. Amanda Ribas ()

Middleweight (185 pounds): Julian Marquez () vs. Marc-André Barriault ()

Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC on Fight Pass, 5:30 PM ET, 11:30 PM CET)

Welterweight (170 pounds): Ian Machado Garry () vs. Kenan Song ()

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Mana Martinez () vs. Cameron Saaiman ()

Strawweight (115 pounds): Jessica Penne () vs. Tabatha Ricci ()

Bantamweight (135 pounds): Farid Basharat () vs. Da'Mon Blackshear ()

Lightweight (155 pounds): Loik Radzhabov () vs. Esteban Ribovics ()

Who knows, we might see fireworks after a humble UFC 285 press conference. This card is stacked with big names.