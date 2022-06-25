Connect with us

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Live on Before the Bell from 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT

Super Bantamweight contest

Jesus Martinez (120 lbs.) vs. Keven Monroy (120.2 lbs.)

Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. 

Middleweight contest

Nikita Ababiy (156.6 lbs.) vs. Noe Larios Jr. (156.4 lbs.)

Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. 

Live on DAZN from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

WBA Continental Americas and IBF North American Featherweight Titles

Raymond Ford (125.8 lbs.) vs. Richard Medina Jr.  (125.4 lbs.)

Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. 

WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine Undisputed Welterweight Championship

Jessica McCaskill (144 lbs.) vs. Alma Ibarra (144.4 lbs.)

Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. 

WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight World Championship

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (121.2 lbs.) vs. Ronny Rios (121.8 lbs.)

Murodjon Akhmadaliev and Ronny Rios pose after weighing in for their upcoming fight. Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

WBC Super Flyweight World Championship

Jesse Rodriguez (114.6 lbs.) vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (114.6 lbs.)

Jesse Rodriguez and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai pose after weighing in for their upcoming fight at the Tech Port Arena in San Antonio, Texas. Photo Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom. 

JESSE RODRIGUEZ VS. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI FIGHT DATE, START TIME

  • Date: Saturday, June 25
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/1 a.m. BST
  • Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/ 4 a.m. BST

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RODRIGUEZ VS. RUNGVISAI?

U.S.: DAZN

The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

JESSE RODRIGUEZ VS. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI FIGHT CARD

  • Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai for Rodriguez’s WBC junior bantamweight title
  • Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios for Akhmadaliev's IBF/WBA junior featherweight titles
  • Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra for McCaskill’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA women’s welterweight titles
  • Raymond Ford vs. Richard Medina Jr.; featherweight
  • Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr.; middleweight
  • Jesus Martinez  vs. Keven Monroy; super bantamweights

JESSE RODRIGUEZ VS. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Jesse Rodriguez is the favorite at -400, and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is the underdog at +300.

Jesse Rodriguez: Decision -150; KO/TKO +250

Draw: +2000

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Decision +800; KO/TKO +700

