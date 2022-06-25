Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream

Live on Before the Bell from 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT

Super Bantamweight contest

Jesus Martinez (120 lbs.) vs. Keven Monroy (120.2 lbs.)

Middleweight contest

Nikita Ababiy (156.6 lbs.) vs. Noe Larios Jr. (156.4 lbs.)

Live on DAZN from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT

WBA Continental Americas and IBF North American Featherweight Titles

Raymond Ford (125.8 lbs.) vs. Richard Medina Jr. (125.4 lbs.)

WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine Undisputed Welterweight Championship

Jessica McCaskill (144 lbs.) vs. Alma Ibarra (144.4 lbs.)

WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight World Championship

Murodjon Akhmadaliev (121.2 lbs.) vs. Ronny Rios (121.8 lbs.)

WBC Super Flyweight World Championship

Jesse Rodriguez (114.6 lbs.) vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (114.6 lbs.)

JESSE RODRIGUEZ VS. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI FIGHT DATE, START TIME

Date: Saturday, June 25

Saturday, June 25 Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/1 a.m. BST

8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/1 a.m. BST Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/ 4 a.m. BST

These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.

WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RODRIGUEZ VS. RUNGVISAI?

U.S.: DAZN

The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.

JESSE RODRIGUEZ VS. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI FIGHT CARD

Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai for Rodriguez’s WBC junior bantamweight title

Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios for Akhmadaliev's IBF/WBA junior featherweight titles

Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra for McCaskill’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA women’s welterweight titles

Raymond Ford vs. Richard Medina Jr.; featherweight

Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr.; middleweight

Jesus Martinez vs. Keven Monroy; super bantamweights

JESSE RODRIGUEZ VS. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI BETTING ODDS

Per BetMGM, Jesse Rodriguez is the favorite at -400, and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is the underdog at +300.

Jesse Rodriguez: Decision -150; KO/TKO +250

Draw: +2000

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Decision +800; KO/TKO +700