Announcements
Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Weigh-In Results, Fight Time, Odds and Live Stream
Live on Before the Bell from 6:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. PT
Super Bantamweight contest
Jesus Martinez (120 lbs.) vs. Keven Monroy (120.2 lbs.)
Middleweight contest
Nikita Ababiy (156.6 lbs.) vs. Noe Larios Jr. (156.4 lbs.)
Live on DAZN from 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. CT
WBA Continental Americas and IBF North American Featherweight Titles
Raymond Ford (125.8 lbs.) vs. Richard Medina Jr. (125.4 lbs.)
WBC, WBA, WBO, IBF and Ring Magazine Undisputed Welterweight Championship
Jessica McCaskill (144 lbs.) vs. Alma Ibarra (144.4 lbs.)
WBA and IBF Super Bantamweight World Championship
Murodjon Akhmadaliev (121.2 lbs.) vs. Ronny Rios (121.8 lbs.)
WBC Super Flyweight World Championship
Jesse Rodriguez (114.6 lbs.) vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (114.6 lbs.)
JESSE RODRIGUEZ VS. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI FIGHT DATE, START TIME
- Date: Saturday, June 25
- Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT/1 a.m. BST
- Main event ringwalks (approx): 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT/ 4 a.m. BST
These timings could change due to the length of the undercard bouts.
WHAT CHANNEL/STREAM IS RODRIGUEZ VS. RUNGVISAI?
U.S.: DAZN
The card will stream live on DAZN in over 200 countries across the globe (excluding Mexico and Latin America). However if you are in Argentina, Chile and Colombia you must download the DAZN app from the Apple App Store or Android Google Play store and then sign up from there, rather than via web browser.
JESSE RODRIGUEZ VS. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI FIGHT CARD
- Jesse Rodriguez vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai for Rodriguez’s WBC junior bantamweight title
- Murodjon Akhmadaliev vs. Ronny Rios for Akhmadaliev's IBF/WBA junior featherweight titles
- Jessica McCaskill vs. Alma Ibarra for McCaskill’s WBC/IBF/WBO/WBA women’s welterweight titles
- Raymond Ford vs. Richard Medina Jr.; featherweight
- Nikita Ababiy vs. Noe Larios Jr.; middleweight
- Jesus Martinez vs. Keven Monroy; super bantamweights
JESSE RODRIGUEZ VS. SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI BETTING ODDS
Per BetMGM, Jesse Rodriguez is the favorite at -400, and Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is the underdog at +300.
Jesse Rodriguez: Decision -150; KO/TKO +250
Draw: +2000
Srisaket Sor Rungvisai: Decision +800; KO/TKO +700
BETMGM
