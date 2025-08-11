Jaron Ennis vs Uisma Lima on October 11

Jaron Ennis will start the journey to becoming a two-weight division world champion with a final eliminator for the WBA World Super-Welterweight title against IBO champion Uisma Lima on Saturday, October 11, at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The fight will air on DAZN.

While it might not be the opponent fans hoped for, it puts Ennis back in action in front of his hometown fans in Philly, who will fill the seats for him no matter who the opponent is standing in front of him.

Names circulating included WBA interim champion Vergil Ortiz, Jr., Rashidi Ellis, Charles Conwell, and Andreas Katzourakis. If you know who Katzourakis is before checking BoxRec, you are a serious boxing nerd.

Ortiz Jr. was never a serious possibility. Reports he has signed to fight Ennis in January 2026, assuming a win in October, are premature, according to Vergil Ortiz Sr.

Conwell and Ellis are both Golden Boy Promotions fighters, along with Ortiz Jr. Keeping the fight in-house and using the October fight as a fact-finding mission makes some sense.

But when you have a belt – even the minor league IBO belt – you have cards to play.

Tickets begin pre-sale on Thursday, August 14 at 10 a.m. ET, and general sale on Friday, August 15, at 10 a.m. ET at events365.com

“Boots” Ennis of Philadelphia (34-0, 30 KOs) recently made the decision to move up in weight following his victory over Eimantas Stanionis in a welterweight unification title fight in Atlantic City in April. Ennis forced the WBA champion to quit on his stool after six rounds of action, the first professional loss for the Lithuanian.

Ennis made some pointed comments after the fight about being a free agent, which didn’t sit well with Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn.

But Ennis penned a long-term multi-fight extension to his promotional deal with Hearn and Matchroom in July. Now he begins his assault on the super welterweight division in what will be his third headline turn at Wells Fargo in his beloved hometown since teaming up with Hearn, and does so against a dangerous foe.

Lima of Angola (14-1, 10 KOs) won the IBO World Super Welterweight title in December against Sukhdeep Singh Bhatti in Toronto, Canada. He made his first title defense against Shervantaigh Koopman in South Africa in April.

Lima lives and trains in Portugal. His only loss was at middleweight in June 2023 at York Hall in London, England against Los Angeles-based Aaron McKenna of Ireland by a wide unanimous decision.

Now the Angolan hits the road again to face Ennis. It will be the first fight in the United States for the 32-year-old Lima.

Jaron Ennis: “Say What They Want”

“They can say what they want. It don’t make me a difference,” said Ennis. “These dudes can’t tie my shoes. I’m the best in the world and they know it! I want all the big names and belts – THE TOUR CONTINUES.”

Uisma Lima: “Don’t Take Me Lightly”

“I am very excited to be taking on the biggest challenge of my life against a legit, world-level fighter in Ennis. I believe in myself.

I want to thank my team for everything they have done and on October 11 we will be coming to war. Please don’t take me lightly, Boots, as I am coming to win.”

“I cannot wait to see Boots at 154 pounds,” said Matchroom Sport chairman Eddie Hearn. “Jaron was outstanding in what turned out to be his last fight at 147 pounds. But after listening to his body, it’s time to start the journey to two-weight glory, and I cannot wait to see what sort of animal this man will be at his new weight.

“But October 11 is a real test. Uisma has consistently won fights on hostile territory, and the big-hitting African is coming to Philly to make a name for himself and take those big fights that are there for Boots next.”