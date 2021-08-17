Jared Cannonier Vs Kelvin Gastelum UFC Preview

UFC on ESPN: Jared Cannonier vs Kelvin Gastelum is an upcoming mixed martial arts event set to take place on August 21, 2021, at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise Nevada, USA.

Preview

The middleweight bout will see the two renowned fighters go head to head in what is expected to be an iconic event in the UFC 2021 calendar. The fight was initially slated between former UFC Middleweight Championship challenger Paulo Costa and Jared Cannonier, however, on June 4, Costa withdrew from the fight due to undisclosed reasons and was replaced by former interim title challenger Kelvin Gastelum.

MMA Fight Prediction

Kelvin Gastelum

Wins: 15 (6 K0s)

Losses: 7

Draws: 0

Welterweight Kelvin Gastelum has had quite a successful career in MMA with a number of good wins to his name. The 29-year old fighter has age and track record on his side in this fight, however, there are several statistics that are not in his favour.

Measuring 175 cm and weighing 77 kg, Gastelum is not only shorter but also lighter than his opponent. This puts him at a disadvantage considering his opponent is also more experienced than him. Also, Gastelum has more losses on his record – some of which are by submissions.

Advantages:

*Younger

Disadvantages:

*Lighter

*Shorter

Jared Cannonier

Wins: 13 (8 KOs)

Losses: 5

Draws: 0

Light heavyweight Jared Cannonier is the favourite to take the win in this bout. The Killa Gorilla, as he is called, has most of the odds in his favour. He measures 182 cm and weighs 93 kg, giving him perhaps a tactical advantage over his challenger. However, he is 37 years old which is eight years older than Gastelum. If his agility hasn’t waned after all those years of fighting, he should be able to pull off the fight in a quick KO.

Though Cannonier is much older, he has fewer fights to his name. Jared has two more KOs than Gastelum even though he has fewer wins. But, of his five losses, two have come via stoppage.

Cannonier has never lost a fight via submission but has recorded three wins via submission, compared to Gastelum, who has four wins and two losses via submission.

Taking his record into account, Cannonier is more likely to win the event by submission or decision. Gastelum might have more losses but he has kept a clean sheet when it comes to losses due to KOs.

Advantages

*Taller

*Heavier

Disadvantages

*Older