Jake vs Tank Fight Week Schedule Set

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and Netflix today announced the fight week schedule for Jake vs Tank in Florday the week of November 10.

Jake vs Tank is headlined by boxing’s biggest disruptor and WBA #14 ranked cruiserweight Jake “El Gallo de Dorado” Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) vs. undefeated three-division champion, reigning WBA world champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs).

As part of the build-up to the boxing event at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, on Friday, November 14, MVP and Netflix will host three fight week events at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. All fight week events will be free and open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tuesday, November 11: Fight Week Showcase

On Tuesday, November 11, MVP Fight Week Showcase 2 will take place at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, featuring open workouts for Jake vs. Tank and four sanctioned professional fights, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT.

The second installment of MVP’s fight week showcase bouts will be headlined by MVP’s American Olympian Jahmal Harvey (1-0, 1 KO) vs. Kevin Cervantes (5-0, 5 KOs) in a six-round super featherweight bout at 130lbs. Also on the card will be 18x national amateur champion Kaipo Gallegos (10-0-1, 8 KOs) vs. Cristian Perez (12-3-1, 7 KOs) in an 8-round lightweight bout at 135lbs and MVP’s Brazilian Olympian Keno Marley making his pro debut vs. Diarra Davis Jr. (2-1, 1 KO) over 4 rounds at 200lbs in the cruiserweight division. Opening the card will be Nazarena Romero (14-1-2, 8 KOs) vs. Mayerlin Rivas (17-6-3, 11 KOs) in an 8-round bout at 122lbs in the super bantamweight division. These fights will be officially sanctioned by the Florida Athletic Commission. The entire event, including the four fights, will stream live on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix Sports’ YouTube Channel.

Wednesday, November 12: Fight Week Press Conference

On Wednesday, November 12, MVP and Netflix will host the official final Press Conference for Jake vs. Tank at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. The press conference will feature the final war of words between main event stars Jake Paul and Tank Davis, co-main event stars Alycia Baumgardner and Leila Beaudoin, as well as all undercard fighters, and will stream live on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix Sports’ YouTube Channel.

Thursday, November 13: Jake vs Tank Public Weigh-In

On Thursday, November 13, MVP and Netflix will host the Jake vs. Tank public weigh-in, streaming live from Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix Sports’ YouTube Channel.

Friday, November 14: Jake vs Tank Fight Night

On Friday, November 14, Jake vs. Tank streams live on Netflix from Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The preliminary card begins at 4:45 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT on MVP’s YouTube Channel and Netflix’s Tudum, with the main card starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, live on Netflix.

“Jake vs Tank is one of the biggest events in boxing history, and we’ve built an unforgettable fight week to match it, all happening at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida,” said Nakisa Bidarian, CEO and co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions.

“It kicks off with MVP Fight Week Showcase 2, our new signature series of sanctioned professional fights within our open workouts event, featuring world-class talents like MVP Olympians Jahmal Harvey and Keno Marley, alongside Kaipo Gallegos and Nazarena Romero.

“The week continues with a massive press conference and our public weigh-in, with all events free and open to the public. This will be a full week of world-class boxing and star power that set the stage for Friday night’s historic mega-event in Miami.”

US Olympian and amateur world champion Jahmal Harvey, age 22, made it to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after an accomplished amateur career, where he finished as a quarter-finalist. The 22-year-old won by first-round TKO in his professional debut on MVP’s Most Valuable Prospects 14, heralded as one of the top prospects in American boxing.

“It’s great to be back and part of such a huge event,” said Harvey. “I’m looking to deliver an emphatic performance and show the world why I will be the MVP of the sport.”

Kevin Cervantes is a Colombia native fighting out of Los Angeles (5-0, 5 KOs). The 25-year-old undefeated prospect comes to the ring fresh from a first-round TKO win in September. With an impressive 87-fight amateur background, Cervantes has developed into a relentless brawler known for his aggressive, high-pressure style reminiscent of his idol, Roberto “Manos de Piedra” Durán. Cervantes continues to build his name in the professional ranks as one of the sport’s most determined young fighters. He is managed by Rob Suarez and trained by Oscar Negrete.

Eighteen-time national champion Kaipo Gallegos of Las Vegas is currently ranked #15 in the world by the WBA at just 19 years old. He formerly held the WBO Youth World title, and is promoted by Shuan Boxing and Boxlab Promotions. Gallegos will face 27-year-old Cristian Perez. Perez comes to the ring from Monterrey, Mexico, having most recently contested for the WBO NABO super featherweight title in September 2025.

Keno Marley of Brazil is a 25-year-old from Brazil who first began boxing at age 11. He joined the Brazilian national team to launch a standout amateur career, earning silver at the 2019 Pan American championships and again in 2023, and competed at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for Brazil, finishing as a quarter-finalist in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Britain’s Ben Whittaker, the eventual silver medalist. He was a quarterfinalist in his return to the Olympics in Paris.

Outside of boxing, Marley faced two difficult losses in 2021, losing his older brother to murder and his cousin to suicide. He now actively serves as a third sergeant in the Brazilian Army, holds a university degree in physical education, and is currently completing a law degree. He is co-managed by Brazil’s biggest influencer, the multi-talented superstar Whindersson Nunes.

Diarra Davis Jr. is a 34-year-old southpaw from Baltimore. Standing at 6′2″ and competing at light heavyweight, Davis has demonstrated determination and composure early in his professional career, holding a record of 2 wins and 1 loss. With his size, skill, and drive, Davis continues to progress as one of the promising fighters emerging from the Baltimore boxing scene.

Nazarena Romero is the former WBA super bantamweight world champion at super bantamweight from Cordoba, Argentina. After holding the WBA Interim title since 2020, Romero captured the full world championship in 2024 with a commanding ninth-round TKO victory over Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta. Prior to winning the title in 2024, she faced Mayerlin Rivas in a tightly contested world title bout that ended in a draw, solidifying her reputation as one of the division’s most skilled and durable competitors.

Mayerlin Rivas of Caracas, Venezuela, is a former WBA super bantamweight world champion celebrated for her power, precision, and championship pedigree. Rivas began boxing at 16, inspired by her uncle and cousins.

Rivas has built a decorated career defined by discipline and resilience. With an impressive amateur record of 30 fights, including 27 knockouts, Rivas developed into a stylistic, calculated fighter who combines finesse with determination. In 2023, she successfully defended her WBA title against Argentina’s Nazarena Romero in a thrilling matchup that showcased her experience, adaptability, and enduring dominance on the world stage.