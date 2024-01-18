Andrea-Jane Bunker vs Elle Brooke: Who Are They, Why Are They Fighting (And Is It Worth Watching)?

On Saturday night in Leeds, England, Misfits Boxing introduces its latest card of influencers and YouTubers.

Among that bill is a rematch of Andrea Jane Bunker vs Elle Brooke, after the pair met about 18 months ago.

We’ve got all the information ahead of Andrea Jane Bunker vs Elle Brooke, with Bunker defending her title.

Andrea-Jane Bunker vs Elle Brooke – Who are they?

Andrea-Jane Bunker Preview

Known to most as ‘AJ,’ she is the A-side of the Andrea-Jane Bunker vs Elle Brooke fight this weekend as the holder of the Misfits middleweight champion.

The 31-year-old became famous when she took part in the UK’s version of Love Island Season 7, in summer 2021.

Bunker didn’t exactly last long on the programme, entering as a ‘bombshell’ on day 17, coupling up with Hugo on day 19 and being dumped from the villa by the boys on day 23 after being friendzoned by her man.

The former hair extension technician has since moved into the world of influencer boxing, where she’s had four fights so far.

She lost her debut against Brooke, then defeated Natalie Sweeney. In March last year she lost to Astrid Wett for the vacant flyweight title but in September she did win a title, beating Arabella del Busso for the vacant middleweight title.

Elle Brooke Preview

There is no doubt that the challenger is the bigger name on the card that features the Andrea-Jane Bunker vs Elle Brooke fight.

She is a social media and TikTok star with over 2.3 million followers and 60.9 million likes on TikTok.

Brooke is well known for being a Manchester City fan and she’s happy to pose in the Champion League winner’s shirts.

The 26-year-old is well known for her raunchy content and she has an OnlyFans account with over 475k likes.

Brooke won her first three fights, beating Bunker, Faith Ordway and Alexsandra Daniel but she lost last time out.

Jully Oliveira beat her by unanimous decision back in July, and she’ll be looking to get a W back on her record in the second fight with Bunker and pick up her first title.

Andrea-Jane Bunker vs Elle Brooke – Why are they fighting?

The two women in the Andrea-Jane Banker vs Elle Brooke fight are no strangers to each other, having fought before.

Bunker was actually a late stand in when they met the first time after Brooke’s fierce rival Astrid Wett was pulled from the fight.

Now they are reigniting their rivalry with the Misfits Women’s middleweight title up for grabs, after the former Love Islander won it in her previous fight.

Brooke has become well known for baiting her rivals ahead of fights and it’s been no different this time.

She attacked her opponent with a microphone during their public workout, smacking Bunker in the face with it whilst the champion was doing a media interview.

The challenger has also claimed she’s already organised her afterparty and has posted videos on social media mocking how she’ll beat Bunker.

Andrea-Jane Bunker vs Elle Brooke – Is It Worth Watching?

You can’t quite fully understand my urge to write ‘no’ in this section and leave my article like that.

Personally, Misfits X Series 12 doesn’t exactly appeal to me, nor do any of their cards, to be honest with you.

This one is headlined by YouTuber Ed Matthews taking on a ‘mystery opponent,’ and that sums it up for me.

Brooke is eyeing up a fight with a huge crossover superstar in the future, claiming she wants to fight the likes of Paige VanZant or Ronda Rousey.

It’s likely she’ll eventually fight rival Wett at some point as well, so seeing if she can go into those bigger fights with a title at least adds some interest.

Don’t put off any plans to watch Andrea-Jane Bunker vs Elle Brooke mind you.