Amanda Serrano Returns to Puerto Rico on January 3

Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced news of its first fight card in 2026, headlined by the first boxer it signed, boxing trailblazer and unified featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano.

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano (47-4-1, 31 KOs) will make her long-awaited return in front of her Puerto Rican fans in a unified WBA/WBO world title defense against WBO contender Erika “Dinamita” Cruz of Mexico (18-2-1, 4 KOs) on Saturday, January 3 at the Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The fight card will air live globally on DAZN. Presale for Serrano vs. Cruz 2 will begin Thursday, November 6 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, November 7 at 12 noon ET at prticket.com .

The 10-round, highly anticipated rematch will be contested with three-minute rounds, as Serrano makes her latest statement for equality in women’s boxing alongside Cruz.

Serrano vs Cruz 2 Runs Back 2023 Fight of the Year

In their first fight in February 2023, Serrano defeated Cruz by decision to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed boxing champion, male or female.

The fight was a wild, blood-soaked war. It was named the Female Fight of the Year for 2023 by the WBO and multiple boxing journalists and publications.

Now, Cruz gets her chance for redemption against Serrano, making her second unified world title defense with three-minute rounds.

Watch Serrano Cruz 1 – 2023 FOTY

Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano is the first-ever Puerto Rican undisputed world champion and the most decorated fighter in women’s boxing history, recognized by the Guinness World Records for the most boxing world championships won by a female in different weight classes.

Serrano signed the first-ever lifetime combat sports contract with MVP and will become Chairwoman of MVP’s women’s boxing initiatives to lead the company’s efforts in identifying, signing, developing, and marketing the promotion’s growing roster of female athletes once she retires as an active athlete.

Long-Awaited Return After 2024 Fight Cancels

Serrano has not fought in front of her home nation’s fans since her unified featherweight title defense against Daniela Bermudez in March 2021. She had a fight scheduled in Puerto Rico on March 2, 2024, against Nina Meinke at a sold-out Coliseo Roberto Clemente in San Juan.

But just minutes before Serrano was scheduled to make her walkout to the ring, the fight was canceled due to an eye injury Serrano suffered the day before, apparently caused by chemical burns from a hair product. A tearful Serrano stepped into the ring and apologized to her fans, promising she would return.

Serrano’s legacy has only grown since then, stepping into the ring with her rival Katie Taylor twice to complete their record-setting trilogy.

As the co-main event of MVP’s Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card on Netflix in November 2024, Taylor Serraon 2 ended in a razor-thin decision victory for Taylor, sparking global debate and skyrocketing Serrano’s social following by over 1.2 million, making her the most-followed female boxer in the world.

#Serrano also trended at #2 on X/Twitter in the US, Brazil, Spain, and Canada post-fight, further cementing her status as a global icon.

Serrano then faced Taylor a third and final time atop an all-women’s event at Madison Square Garden, commanding the world’s attention once again on Netflix, continuing to break barriers for women in combat sports with a historic trilogy.

Amanda Serrano: Fighting For Equality

“Every time I step into the ring, I fight for all women, for equality and for Puerto Rico,” said Serrano. “Getting to fight three-minute rounds in a unified world title defense in front of my people will be one of the proudest moments of my career.

“When I got injured last March, I promised I’d come back to fight in Puerto Rico, and now the moment is finally here. I want to thank Erika Cruz for her choice to face me over 10 x 3:00 and for joining me in making this statement for equality in women’s boxing.

“Together, we are showing all the young girls out there that they can do anything they put their mind to, and that women’s boxers deserve the same opportunities as men.

“Anyone who saw our first fight knows that this will be an all-out war, and we are ready to make history again on Saturday, January 3, live on DAZN globally.”

Erika Cruz: “A Guaranteed War”

Erika “Dinamita” Cruz, is a 35-year-old southpaw from Mexico City. Cruz is currently ranked Boxrec’s #3 super bantamweight boxer in the world, the WBO’s #4 featherweight contender, and ESPN’s #4 super bantamweight contender.

In 2021, Cruz made history by capturing the WBA World Featherweight title, defeating long-reigning champion Jelena Mrdjenovich. She successfully defended her title twice.

Cruz once again showcased her power and determination in 2023 by moving down in weight and defeating Mayerlin Rivas to claim the WBA World Super Bantamweight championship. Cruz is promoted by Universal Promotions, proudly representing Mexico with a relentless spirit and explosive action inside the ring.

“I’m very happy and excited for this great opportunity to once again face the great Puerto Rican champion, Amanda Serrano,” said Cruz. “I’m grateful to my promoter, Universal Promotions, and to MVP for making this rematch a reality.

“This is the most exciting rivalry in world boxing. Mexico versus Puerto Rico means a guaranteed war. If our first fight was a colossal battle, you can’t miss what will happen on Saturday, January 3. Viva Mexico!”

Serrano: Once-In-A-Generation Trailblazer

“Amanda Serrano is a once-in-a-generation trailblazer who continues to redefine what’s possible in boxing,” said Jake Paul and Nakisa Bidarian, co-founders of MVP. “From becoming Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion, male or female, in her first meeting with Erika Cruz, to becoming a global icon and breaking women’s boxing viewership records at Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, to headlining her historic trilogy against Katie Taylor at Madison Square Garden and leading a record-setting all-women’s card, Amanda has continually pushed the sport forward.

“We’re honored to support her return to her natural weight class at 126 pounds, as she fights in front of her home fans in Puerto Rico on Saturday, January 3.

“Amanda is one of the most influential athletes in the world today and a true symbol of equality in sport, and MVP is proud to stand with her as she makes her second unified world title defense under three-minute rounds, alongside Erika Cruz. This event will celebrate the pride and legacy of both Puerto Rican and women’s boxing, and we look forward to sharing more details on this historic card in the coming weeks.”

Serrano now makes her long-awaited homecoming to Puerto Rico on Saturday, January 3, set to face Cruz in an explosive meeting of two of the sport’s top featherweight stars.