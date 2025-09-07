Robby Gonzales Advances to Round of 16

Robby Gonzales led the way for the United States on day four of the 2025 World Boxing Championships Sunday, September 7.

Gonzales claimed America’s only victory on Sunday inside M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool, England, among the four Team USA Boxing competitors in action. Gonzales is one of six United States boxers still in contention for medals at the World Boxing Championships from the original team of 14, including three men and three women.

Robby Gonzales Gets Decisive Win To Advance

Gonzales wasted no time pressuring his Cuban opponent, Jorge Soto Napoles, during the

light heavyweight (80-kilogram) matchup, which marked the tournament debut for the Las Vegas native.

Throughout the opening round, Gonzales applied a balance of forward pressure, moving smartly around the ring to wear Napoles out before claiming the round with a decisive score of 4-1.

Although Napoles was relatively inactive in round one, Napoles turned up the heat in the second round, forcing Gonzales to work for point-scoring combinations. Gonzales adjusted to the Cuban’s strategy and began settling in with devastating lead hooks to his opponent’s chin.

While Gonzales maintained his lead heading into the final round, his margin was trimmed to 3-2 by Napoles. With three minutes of competition remaining, Gonzales locked in and increased the pace and his punch volume. He continued to tag the Cuban with sturdy jabs and powerful hooks.

Living by his motto, “shock the body,” Gonzales closed the bout with a flurry of scoring punches that swayed the judges into a 3-2 decision in his favor.

Gonzales Showed Determination in Victory

“Like I said, dig deep,” said Gonzales about moving forward toward a world title in Liverpool. “It showed today. I wanted it, and I know that the next round is going to be even tougher.

“Each day is going to get tougher, but I’m ready for the challenge.”

Three Americans End Their Competition Sunday

Team USA Boxing had three other competitors in action throughout Sunday’s schedule, including bantamweight Orlando Zamora of Turlock, California (55 kilograms), super welterweight Isabella Winkler of Seattle (70 kilograms) and lightweight Rene Camacho of Houston (60 kilograms). All three gave their best efforts against former world medalists and champions.

Zamora lost by decision to Javier Ibanez Diaz of Bulgaria, the Paris 2024 Olympic bronze medalist.

Winkler showed promise in her international debut, but was defeated 3-2 by Türkiye’s

two-time World Championships bronze medalist Sema Caliskan.

Camacho concluded his run with a decision loss to England’s Patris Mughalzai.

Team USA Back in Action Monday

Team USA will have three boxers in action during Monday’s competition.

Bantamweight Yoseline Perez will open things up for the Stars and Stripes against Ireland’s

Jennifer Lehane, a Paris 2024 Olympian. The winner of the 54-kilogram showdown will advance to the quarterfinals.

Heavyweight Malachi Georges, the USA’s 90-kilogram competitor, will enter the ring against Hungary’s Levente Kiss. It’s a rematch between Georges and Kiss, as the two stood toe-to-toe at the World Boxing Challenge Grand Prix Usti Nad Labem earlier this year, with Georges earning the unanimous decision. Georges will be out for revenge.

Super heavyweight Kelvin Watts will wrap the day for the United States in the 90+ kilogram division

against Danabieke Bayikewuzi of China. Bayikewuzi is a 2022 Asian Games bronze medalist

and also finished fifth overall at the 2023 Men’s World Championships.

The 2025 World Boxing Championships are broadcast live and free on worldboxing.org. To follow the six remaining United States boxers competing at the world championships, visit the USA Boxing event page. For all tournament information, go to WorldBoxingLiverpool.com.